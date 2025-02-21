South Africa: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Two-Year-Old Boy

20 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- A 39-year-old has been arrested in Oranjeville for an alleged attempted murder after a two-year-old boy was stabbed.

On 19 February 2025, at about 08:00, the police received a complaint regarding a two-year-old child, who was held hostage by a suspect at a residence in Metsimahalo, Oranjeville. The suspect allegedly stabbed the child multiple times and threatened to cut his throat.

The members swiftly responded to the scene and shot the suspect on the left calf, thereby rescuing the child. The child was rushed to the clinic for medical attention.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and will appear at Heilbron Magistrate Court on Friday, 21 February 2025.

