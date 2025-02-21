Uganda: Museveni Commissions Piston Medical Factory to Boost Local Pharmaceutical Production

President Museveni has commissioned Piston Medical Factory in Matugga, marking a significant step towards local manufacturing of critical medical products.

The factory is set to produce both Large Volume Parenterals (LVPs) and Small Volume Parenterals (SVPs), essential medical solutions used in hospitals.

Piston Medical Factory becomes the first in Uganda to manufacture SVPs, which are particularly crucial for pediatric care.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, highlighted the importance of this development, noting that the lack of locally produced SVPs has led to wastage and inefficiencies in pediatric treatment.

"We have been using the big bottle on children and then pouring some out, which results in wastage. This new product comes in handy and will address the existing challenge," Dr. Atwine said during the commissioning.

The Group CEO of Piston Medical, Benjamin Kiiza, emphasized the factory's role in reducing Uganda's dependence on imported medical supplies. He revealed that the factory aims to tap into the regional market, which currently relies on imported parenterals valued at $78 million annually.

"We cannot rely on our neighbors. These people tend to focus on their own needs, as we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic," Kiiza remarked.

In his address, President Museveni underscored the importance of creating a conducive investment environment to attract more manufacturers.

He reiterated the government's commitment to providing incentives for investors, including land allocations.

"For example, why should you sell land to investors when you can facilitate them instead?" President Museveni questioned, adding that government policies are "well-analyzed, deliberate, and positive."

Piston Medical Factory now becomes the 28th medical-related manufacturing facility in Uganda, a testament to the country's growing pharmaceutical industry.

The government has been pushing for increased local production to reduce dependency on imports, enhance supply chain resilience, and create employment opportunities.