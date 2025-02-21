Uganda: FDC Katonga Offices Locked As Calls for Besigye's Release Grow in Rukungiri

The offices of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction in Rukungiri District have been locked and surrounded by police and military officers.

This follows an attempt by FDC members to meet and discuss the continued detention of the party's founder, Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Dr. Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale were arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in November last year and charged with illegal possession of firearms and alleged activities against the government.

The Supreme Court has ruled that civilians should not be tried in military courts, but the government has yet to act in accordance with this decision.

On Wednesday, Dr. Besigye and Lutale appeared before the High Court in Kampala for a hearing. Justice Douglas Singiza expressed concern over Dr. Besigye's health and declared that he could not proceed with the case, sending both Besigye and Lutale back into custody.

Government lawyers argue that the two remain in detention because their case was transferred to a civilian court. However, the opposition insists that since the military trial was deemed unlawful, their continued imprisonment is unjust.

Calls for Dr. Besigye's release have grown, with human rights groups, religious leaders, and citizens across the country urging the government to uphold the law.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the matter soon.