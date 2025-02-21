Rwanda: US Imposes Sanctions On Rwandan Minister Kabarebe and M23 Publicist Kanyuka

The financial sanctions are expected to cripple the operations of the M23 with the US claiming the war in DR Congo was curtailing its investments in Rwanda, far cry from its recent foreign policy stance

The United States has imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe, Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration, and Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior member and spokesperson for the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.

The US Department of the Treasury announced these measures in response to the individuals' roles in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has led to widespread human rights abuses and regional instability.

Mr Kabarebe, a retired general in the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF), currently serves as Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration.

He is accused of playing a central role in orchestrating support for the M23 group, which has made significant territorial advances in the eastern DR Congo.

M23's recent victories include the capture of key cities of Goma in North Kovu and Bukavu in South Kivu.

Kabarebe is also cited in extraction and export of critical minerals from DR Congo mining sites, generating revenue for both Rwanda and M23.

Kabarebe's military career includes significant roles beyond his current position. He was a top military official in the DR Congo national army under President Laurent Désiré Kabila, who overthrew Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997.

He led one of infamous defeats of the UPDF in Kisangani battle in DR Congo when Uganda and Rwanda twice clashed in the mineral-rich country.

Kabarebe served as the chief of staff of Kabila's forces and played a key role in the conflicts in the DR Congo during that time.

Later, Kabarebe returned to Rwanda, where he held prominent positions as a military officer and eventually became the Chief of Staff of the RDF, later serving as Rwanda's Minister of Defence.

"Today's action underscores our intent to hold accountable key officials and leaders like Kabarebe and Kanyuka, who are enabling the RDF and M23's destabilizing activities in the eastern DRC," said Bradley T. Smith, acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution to this conflict," Smith added.

Alongside Kabarebe, the US sanctioned Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, who serves as the civilian spokesperson for M23 and is also a public relations officer for the Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups seeking to overthrow DR Congo government.

Kanyuka has been instrumental in managing M23's messaging strategy and diplomatic outreach.

He is the owner of Kingston Fresh, a food services company in the UK, and Kingston Holding, a mining consultancy in France. Both companies are implicated in supporting the M23 group.

These sanctions, imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), block all property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons.

Additionally, any entities that are owned 50 percent or more by the sanctioned individuals are also blocked.

The sanctions also prohibit US persons from conducting transactions involving these individuals or entities, with violations potentially resulting in civil or criminal penalties.

The US Department of the Treasury's actions reflect a broader commitment to addressing the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, where M23, with support from Rwanda, has been responsible for numerous human rights violations, including killings, sexual violence, and the displacement of thousands of civilians.

The US State Department has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Rwanda has rejected accusations of its involvement with M23, insisting that it is only protecting its borders.

The M23 group, initially defeated in 2013, reemerged in late 2021 with the support of the Rwandan government and has since escalated its violence, seizing strategic territories in eastern DR Congo, including major mining areas crucial for global supply chains of critical minerals.

These sanctions are part of broader efforts by the United States to address the ongoing violence and hold accountable those who perpetuate it.

The US government has also issued similar sanctions in the past against individuals and groups contributing to the violence and instability in the region.