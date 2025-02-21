Uganda: NRM Recalls All MPs Outside Country for 'Must Attend' Caucus Meeting Today

21 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has recalled all its legislators and NRM-leaning MPs who were outside the country to attend a parliamentary caucus meeting today, Friday.

The meeting aims to discuss comprehensive proposals in the UPDF amendment bill, which is set to be re-tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to sources, some MPs were recalled from countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana, and several European nations.

Those who were attending an international conference in South Africa were surprised to find their e-tickets ready for departure back home at 1 pm.

The UPDF amendment bill has been a subject of discussion, and the NRM parliamentary caucus meeting is expected to finalize the party's stance on the bill.

The government has been working on rationalizing government agencies and public expenditure, and the UPDF amendment bill is part of this effort.

It is understood that all NRM MPs are required to be present in Parliament on Tuesday when the bill is retabled.

The meeting on Friday is crucial in ensuring that the party presents a united front on the bill.

As President Museveni emphasized in a previous meeting with the NRM parliamentary caucus, "We are working for the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans" . The UPDF amendment bill is seen as a key step in achieving this goal.

