Uganda: IGG Engages Ntoroko Stakeholders to Address Corruption

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has engaged key stakeholders in Ntoroko District to address growing concerns over corruption within the local government.

The meeting, held on February 19, 2025, focused on tackling irregular recruitment, academic forgery, and false accountability, which have undermined governance and service delivery in the district.

Held at the Ntoroko District headquarters, the session brought together government officials, district leaders, civil society representatives, and IGG officials.

Rodney Aheebwa, head of the IGG's Fort Portal Regional Office, emphasized the need for collective action.

"We are here to listen, understand the extent of the problem, and offer guidance on working together to combat corruption in the district," he said.

Corruption has long plagued Ntoroko District, with investigations revealing cases of unqualified individuals securing government positions through falsified academic documents.

These irregularities have resulted in salary discrepancies, financial mismanagement, and inefficiencies in public service.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Syrus Mbalambe acknowledged the nationwide corruption challenge but assured stakeholders of ongoing efforts to address the situation.

"Corruption exists everywhere, but as district leaders, we are committed to fighting it. We inherited cases of irregular recruitment, and we are addressing them with support from various ministries," he stated.

By June 2024, a former district official faced charges of abuse of office, forgery, and falsification of documents.

Prosecutors alleged that between February and July 2021, he unlawfully recruited 65 individuals and issued 17 fraudulent appointment letters, falsely claiming they had been approved by the District Service Commission.

In 2022, former Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Anselm Kyaligonza was arrested for allegedly recruiting over 307 civil servants without proper authorization.

Investigations revealed that he had forged District Service Commission minutes and placed unapproved employees on the payroll, leading to overstaffing and salary shortfalls.

To curb such incidents, the IGG proposed reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in recruitment, strengthen academic credential verification, and conduct regular financial audits.

"Ntoroko's challenges are not unique, but our response must be swift and decisive. We cannot allow corruption to hinder this region's development," Aheebwa said.

The IGG's office also pledged to intensify investigations and ensure that those implicated face consequences.

District Chairperson William Kasoro emphasised the need for collective responsibility in fighting corruption.

"We are committed to working closely with the IGG to resolve these issues. This meeting marks the beginning of a joint effort to eliminate corruption and ensure public resources serve their rightful purpose," he stated.

The IGG urged civil society organisations, local media, and community members to remain vigilant and report any corruption cases.

District leaders welcomed the commitment to tackling fraudulent practices, emphasising that public participation is crucial in promoting accountability and transparency.