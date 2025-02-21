Southern Africa: Uganda Unveils Data Protection and Privacy Toolkit

The Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) has launched a Data Protection and Privacy Compliance Toolkit to help organizations align with Uganda's Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97.

The toolkit, introduced at an event held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, is designed to assist businesses in safeguarding personal data while ensuring regulatory compliance.

In a move aimed at strengthening data protection in Uganda, the Personal Data Protection Office has unveiled a new compliance toolkit.

The toolkit, developed with support from Financial Sector Deepening Uganda, provides organizations with practical tools, templates, and step-by-step guidance to improve data protection practices.

"This toolkit is more than just a guide; it is a roadmap to compliance, a catalyst for change, and a tool for building a safer data privacy ecosystem," Stella Alibateese- National Data protection director.

With the expansion of Uganda's digital economy, organizations are increasingly handling personal data. The compliance toolkit seeks to ensure that businesses, regardless of size, can easily navigate the legal requirements of data protection.

"As more Ugandans access financial services, their personal data must be protected. This toolkit provides a structured approach to safe and secure data usage." Joseph Lutwama - Director Programs , FSD- Uganda

The event also featured remarks from Dr. Annabella Habinka of NITA-U, who emphasized that organizations must not only comply with regulations but also embrace data protection as a core value.

"This is a milestone in Uganda's data protection journey. We encourage all organizations to fully utilize this toolkit to enhance trust and accountability in handling personal data," Dr. Annabella Habinka - Nita- U Board member said.

Following the launch, PDPO commenced a two-day training workshop to equip selected individuals with the skills needed to train others within their sectors.

Organizations and businesses are encouraged to access and use the toolkit to ensure compliance with Uganda's data protection laws.