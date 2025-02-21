Uganda: Rukungiri HIV Prevalence Rate At 8.3 Percent

The latest report from the Uganda AIDS Commission has indicated that Rukungiri at 8.3% has the highest HIV prevalence rate in Kigezi sub region.

During the meeting, updated national statistics on the HIV situations as of December 2023 were also shared.

The report revealed that 1,433,000 people in Uganda are living with HIV, including 858,000women ,495,000 men and 80,000 children.

For Emily, a 32-year-old mother of two, the news was a harsh reminder of the reality she faced every day.

Her husband had passed away from AIDS-related complications just a year ago, leaving her to care for their children alone. Emily had been tested and was fortunate to be negative, but she knew many others in her community who were not so lucky.

The report's findings were presented at a coordination meeting in Kabale, where health officials and local leaders gathered to discuss strategies for combating the spread of HIV.

The meeting was facilitated by the Uganda AIDS Commission, and officials emphasized the need for community sensitization, regular testing, and adherence to antiretroviral treatment.

As the meeting drew to a close, officials from Rukungiri District pledged to strengthen grassroots interventions and improve healthcare access.

They recognized that the high prevalence rates in their district required urgent attention and a multifaceted approach.

One of the key strategies discussed was the importance of community sensitization.

Health officials acknowledged that many people in rural areas still lacked access to accurate information about HIV and AIDS. As a result, myths and misconceptions about the disease persisted, contributing to the spread of the virus.

To address this, officials planned to launch a series of community outreach programs, targeting rural areas where access to healthcare was limited.

The programs would focus on educating people about HIV prevention, testing, and treatment, as well as addressing the social and economic factors that contributed to the spread of the disease.