Uganda: Stray Elephant Kills Farmer in Kanungu

A stray elephant from Queen Elizabeth National Park has trampled and killed a 45 year old farmer in Kanungu district's Kihihi sub county.

In the incident which happened on Wednesday, Albert Nagaba, a father of two who had gone to tend to his tomato garden.

However, on that fateful morning of February 19, 2025, the tranquility was shattered.

As he worked, an elephant, driven by a force unknown, emerged from the darkness of the park. The massive creature, its eyes gleaming in the early morning light, charged towards Nagaba with a ferocity that would change the village forever.

The sound of crushing bones and screams echoed through the valley, a haunting melody that would haunt the villagers for years to come.

His body, broken and battered, lay motionless on the ground, a testament to the brute force of the elephant.

The Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed that Nagaba was attacked by the elephant at around 5:AM while guarding his garden adding that he died instantly and his body was discovered later in the morning by other farmers heading to their fields.

"Upon receiving the report, police officers from the Kihihi police station arrived at the scene, began the grim task of investigating the incident," Maate said.

"The elephant's footprints were documented, and evidence was collected."

Maate added that the Uganda Wildlife Authority was notified and a team was dispatched to track down the rogue elephant.