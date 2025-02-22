Official List of Candidates for the Election of the Next President of the African Development Bank

announcement

The Steering Committee of the Board of Governors on the Election of the President of the African Development Bank met on 11 and 12 February 2025 at the Bank Group's headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Steering Committee, after examining the candidatures cleared the following list of candidates for the office of the President of the African Development Bank during the next election to be held on 29 May 2025:

Mr. HOTT Amadou, Senegal. Dr. MAIMBO Samuel Munzele, Zambia. Mr. TAH Sidi Ould, Mauritania. Mr. TOLLI Abbas Mahamat, Chad. Ms. TSHABALALA Bajabulile Swazi, South Africa.

For more information about the timeline and procedures of the election process, please visit: https://www.afdb.org/en/about-us/structure/election-of-the-next-president/.

Media hotline:

All email inquiries regarding the process should be directed to: [email protected]