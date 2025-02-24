Rwanda: Security Council Urges Rwanda to Stop Supporting M23 in Eastern DR Congo

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday that strongly condemned the ongoing offensive and advance of M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The 15 members called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and immediately withdraw from Congolese territory "without preconditions."

The Council reiterated its urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from East and Southern Africa.

They also strongly urged the DRC and Rwanda "to return without preconditions to diplomatic talks as a matter of urgency to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution of the protracted conflict in the region."

'A clear message'

The resolution was submitted by France whose Ambassador, Nicolas de Rivière, who thanked Council members for their commitment during negotiations over the past week.

"This delivers a clear message: there is no military solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC," he said. "The offensive carried out by the M23 supported by Rwanda must be put to an end."

The situation in the eastern DRC has deteriorated since January as M23 fighters advanced across North and South Kivu provinces, with the crisis spreading to Ituri.

They have captured the regional capital Goma and the second city, Bukavu. Thousands of people have been killed and even more displaced, including to neighbouring countries such as Burundi.

Allow aid access

The resolution strongly condemned all attacks directed against civilians and infrastructure, including UN, humanitarian and medical personnel.

It also condemned summary executions and maiming, sexual and gender-based violence, human trafficking and the recruitment and use of children.

The Council demanded all parties to allow and facilitate safe, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, as well as the restoration of basic services such as healthcare, water, electricity and communications.

The Council also reaffirmed full support to the UN mission in the DRC, MONUSCO, and stressed that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes.