Uganda: Former IGP Boniface Okoth Ogolla Laid to Rest in Tororo Amidst National Tribute

Former Inspector General of Police Boniface Okoth Ogolla was laid to rest in his home village of Mbula, Tororo District, as thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the revered law enforcement leader.

The state funeral, marked by a five-gun salute, reflected the nation's deep appreciation for Ogolla's service to Uganda's police force, where he dedicated over two decades, culminating in his tenure as IGP from 1981 to 1986.

He passed away on February 14 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he had been receiving treatment for a month.

Throughout the ceremony, tributes from dignitaries, family members, and community leaders painted a picture of a man whose leadership was defined by honesty, integrity, and unwavering commitment to service.

Defense Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth, who represented the government, highlighted Ogolla's exemplary service, which earned him national recognition and a state burial.

Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ochaya praised Ogolla's mentorship of countless officers, describing him as a leader who upheld honesty and incorruptibility throughout his career.

In his home district of Tororo, leaders are considering ways to immortalize his legacy.

Apollo Yeri Ofwono, MP for Tororo Municipality, revealed plans to name a road in his honor.

"He did wonders for our municipality," Yeri noted, urging Ogolla's family to continue his legacy of service.

Emmanuel Otaala, MP for West Budama South, described him as a "gifted conversationalist" and a man of wisdom who, even after facing political exile following the fall of the UPC government, remained humble and dedicated to his roots.

Sarah Opendi, Woman MP for Tororo, and other leaders echoed this sentiment, calling for greater recognition of the Jopadhola people's contributions to Uganda's police force.

Beyond his national contributions, Ogolla was remembered for his unwavering support for his family and community.

His sister, Eunice Aketch Owino, spoke emotionally about his role as the family's pillar.

"He was everything to this family. Whether in times of need or for advice, he was always there for us," she said.

His widow, Jennifer Okoth Ogolla, recalled his strict yet affectionate nature, emphasizing the deep love he had for his family.

"I can't recall a day he either beat or shouted at me. He was a lovely man," she shared.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Prime Minister of the Tieng Adhola cultural institution, Josel Obbo, noted Ogolla's respected position within the Jopadhola community, underscoring his deep pride in his heritage.

The funeral of Aron Boniface Okoth Ogolla served as a poignant reminder of a life devoted to selfless service. His legacy of integrity, humility, and dedication continues to inspire both those who knew him personally and those who will learn of his remarkable journey.

As Uganda bids farewell to one of its most respected law enforcement figures, Ogolla's contributions to his country, his community, and his family remain a testament to the impact of true leadership.