Uganda: NUP Councilors in Najjanankumbi Hold Secret Prayer to Condemn Security Raids, Kidnappings

Councilors affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Najjanankumbi 2, Stella Zone, have staged a secret prayer gathering to protest the recent security raid on their party headquarters and the alleged abductions of party members.

The councilors, led by Henry Mubiru and Julius Katongole, accused security forces of violating the rights of NUP supporters and threatening their party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, commonly known as Bobi Wine.

"We cannot sit still while our colleagues are being kidnapped and our party headquarters raided. Our leader's rights are under attack, and this concerns us all," said Mubiru Henry during the prayer session.

The gathering followed a security operation on Tuesday evening, where law enforcement agencies reportedly raided the NUP headquarters, confiscating various items, including clothing.

The councilors criticized what they described as continuous oppression of opposition members and vowed to remain steadfast in their support for the NUP, despite increasing threats.

"This prayer is crucial. Unlike previous events some have mocked, this one reflects our commitment to justice and freedom," said Julius Katongole.

Following the prayer, the councilors conducted a community cleanliness exercise in response to the Kabaka's (King's) call for maintaining cleanliness in the region, symbolizing unity and peaceful resistance.