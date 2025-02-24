Uganda Police Force Introduces Sub-County Policing Model in Moroto

The Uganda Police Force has launched a sub-county policing model in Moroto District, a strategy aimed at increasing police visibility and strengthening security at the grassroots level.

The initiative will establish police units in every sub-county, with plans to extend to parishes and villages.

Spearheading the launch, SSP Ahmed Madiri, the Regional Police Commander for Mt. Moroto, emphasized the importance of community collaboration in ensuring the program's success.

"We are committed to building strong relationships with the community to ensure sustainable security," said SSP Madiri.

The model is built on principles of community-focused policing, accountability, problem-solving, and human rights protection.

Police officials also encouraged the public to support government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) as part of broader efforts to foster peace and development.

Local leaders and residents welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about its impact.

"This initiative will bring the police closer to us, helping to address security challenges at the grassroots level," said John Bosco Angella, a resident of Tapac Subcounty.

With the sub-county policing model, the Uganda Police Force aims to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and local communities while strengthening security in Moroto District.