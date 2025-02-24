Egypt: Saudi Arabia - Egyptian At Risk of Forced Return

press release

Beirut — Faces Possible Arbitrary Detention, Torture

Saudi authorities should not extradite an Egyptian citizen to Egypt, where he is at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture, Human Rights Watch said today.

Saudi authorities arbitrarily detained Ahmed Kamel at a police station in Jeddah on November 13, 2024, in relation to an alleged extradition request reportedly issued by Egypt. On December 10, 2021, an Egyptian criminal court had sentenced Kamel to life in prison in absentia based on charges related to his peaceful participation in anti-government protests in 2014. On December 12, 2024, his family said Saudi police told Kamel that he had been issued an exit visa.

"Saudi Arabia should immediately release Ahmed Kamel and refuse to extradite him to Egypt, given the rampant violations in the Egyptian criminal justice system," said Joey Shea, Saudi Arabia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

On January 22, 2025, Kamel was transferred to the al-Shumaisi detention center, an immigration detention center apparently under the management of the Saudi immigration police, placing him at imminent risk of deportation.

On November 12, 2024, Saudi authorities had phoned Kamel and summoned him to a Jeddah police station. The next day, he went to the police station voluntarily and was detained by Saudi police. The police informed Kamel that Egypt had requested his extradition via Interpol, a family member told Human Rights Watch. Saudi authorities did not disclose charges against him, nor did they provide reasons for his detention.

However, Interpol confirmed in a letter to Kamel's family on December 30, "there are currently no data registered in the INTERPOL Information System from Egypt" concerning Kamel.

Saudi authorities have not provided his case file to his lawyer, despite repeated requests, nor have they shared details of Kamel's charges or reasons for detention, his family said. "All communication coming from any authority has only been verbal," one family member said.

In 2011 and 2013, Kamel participated in anti-government demonstrations in Egypt, where he was shot on two separate occasions leaving him with long-term health conditions, his family said. Kamel was previously arrested in 2014, apparently in relation to his participation in protests, detained in squalid conditions, and allegedly tortured. He was released and then joined the Egyptian military for one year of mandatory service, according to a document reviewed by Human Rights Watch. Kamel moved to Saudi Arabia for work in 2015.

An Egyptian criminal court sentenced Kamel in absentia in December 2021 to life in prison based on a 2014 case, said a court document obtained by Human Rights Watch. The charges against Kamel include "incitement to demonstrate," "organizing a demonstration," and "participation in a demonstration."

In October 2022, Saudi authorities detained Kamel at a Jeddah police station for three days, where he was told that there was an Egyptian extradition request issued by Interpol. The prosecutor informed him that he being held in relation to kidnapping charges in Egypt. Kamel denied the charges and was released.

Human Rights Watch has repeatedly criticized rampant abuses in Saudi Arabia's criminal justice system, including subjecting detainees to unfair trials, physical and psychological abuse, prolonged solitary confinement, and lack of adequate health care, as well as for convicting defendants amid allegations of forced confessions and torture.

Human Rights Watch has also long documented Egypt's relentless assault on freedom of expression, violations of due process rights, especially in trials of human rights defenders and peaceful critics, and abusive detention conditions. If forcibly returned to Egypt, Kamel will be in danger of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Legal Affairs NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In recent years, Saudi authorities have arbitrarily detained and prosecuted several Egyptians perceived to be critical of the Egyptian government. Among them is a psychiatrist, Sabri Shalabi, 68, detained since 2020, who has been serving a 10-year prison term after an unjust trial. His family said that they have submitted several requests to release him on medical grounds given his age and deteriorating health.

Extraditing Kamel may violate Saudi Arabia's international obligations, including article 3 of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which states that "no State Party shall expel, return ("refouler") or extradite a person to another State where there are substantial grounds for believing that he would be in danger of being subjected to torture."

"If returned to Egypt, Kamel could face grave due process violations and even torture," Shea said. "The Saudi government should show the world that it is serious about creating a more rights-respecting environment by immediately releasing Kamel and halting his extradition."