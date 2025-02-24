Somalia: Airstrikes Target Al-Shabaab Strongholds in Lower Shabelle

24 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Merca — On the night of February 23, airstrikes hit several locations in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, particularly the towns of Hawaay, Sablaale, Xaramka, and Arbacoow. The airstrikes were reportedly carried out by warplanes from allied countries supporting Somalia in its battle against the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

The attacks have resulted in significant damage, including the disruption of Al-Shabaab operations and heavy losses. According to Somali military sources, high-ranking Al-Shabaab officials were targeted in the air raids. Some of these leaders had been orchestrating plans for attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

In the town of Hawaay, airstrikes destroyed vehicles loaded with explosives that were heading towards the capital. Sablaale saw the targeting of foreign Al-Shabaab operatives, who were planning attacks on the Shabelle Dhexe region. Meanwhile, in Arbacoow, airstrikes hit areas where Al-Shabaab was preparing multi-pronged attacks, primarily led by foreign fighters.

The government of Somalia has stated that these airstrikes are part of a continued effort to weaken Al-Shabaab's stronghold in Somalia and will persist until the group's capacity to carry out attacks is diminished.

In other parts of the country, intense fighting continues between Al-Shabaab militants and Somali government forces, notably in the HirShabelle region, where fierce battles have been reported.

Al-Shabaab, in response, has launched renewed attacks on government and local militia positions, including several recent assaults in the Middle Shabelle region.

