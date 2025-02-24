Nigeria: Lookman Leads As Nigerian Stars Shine Across European Leagues

From Italy to France and Germany, Nigerian players made their mark, finding the back of the net and putting in impressive displays for their respective clubs.

With the Nigeria Premier Football League on pause for the State President Federation Cup matches, Nigerian football fans still had plenty to celebrate over the weekend as their stars delivered standout performances across Europe's top leagues.

Lookman's brilliance lights up Serie A

Ademola Lookman stole the spotlight in Italy, earning the Man of the Match award after netting a brace in Atalanta's emphatic 5-0 victory over Empoli in Serie A on Sunday.

Putting aside recent tensions with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini--who had criticized him following a missed penalty in Atalanta's Champions League exit against Club Brugge--Lookman responded in the best possible way, delivering a clinical performance to guide his team to victory.

The reigning African Player of the Year opened his account in the 43rd minute, receiving the ball inside the box, rounding the goalkeeper, and slotting it into an empty net to make it 3-0.

He then added his second goal just 10 minutes into the second half, using a slick step-over to beat his marker before unleashing a precise left-footed strike past the goalkeeper.

With this brace, Lookman has now taken his Serie A tally to 12 goals, along with five assists in 20 appearances this season.

Atalanta remain in third place with 54 points, just three behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Moses Simon inspires Nantes to victory in Ligue 1

In France, Super Eagles winger Moses Simon played a crucial role in Nantes' 3-1 victory over RC Lens at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

After suffering a heavy 7-1 defeat to Monaco in their previous outing, Nantes bounced back in style, with Simon doubling their lead from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

The 29-year-old has now scored six goals and provided seven assists in 21 league appearances this season for Antoine Kombouaré's side.

Despite Lens pulling a goal back through Neil El Aynaoui's penalty five minutes later, Meschack Elia sealed the win for Nantes with a stoppage-time goal, ensuring all three points for the home team.

Orban grabs point for Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

Gift Orban was on target for Hoffenheim as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The 22-year-old striker, who joined Hoffenheim from Lyon in January, has now scored four goals in seven appearances for his new club.

Stuttgart took an early lead through Nick Woltemade in the ninth minute, but Orban came to Hoffenheim's rescue in the 74th minute, finding the equaliser to secure a valuable point.

He was later substituted with six minutes remaining, while his compatriot Kevin Akpoguma played the full 90 minutes.

The draw leaves Hoffenheim in 14th place with 22 points, as they continue their fight to climb up the Bundesliga standings.

Dele-Bashiru on target for Watford

Elsewhere in the English Championship, Tom Dele-Bashiru made his mark by converting a penalty to help Watford secure a 2-0 home victory over Luton.

His composed finish added to a solid team performance that boosted Watford's promotion hopes.

Eyes on the World Cup Qualifiers

With Nigerian players delivering standout performances across Europe, all eyes are now on national team coach Eric Chelle, who is set to finalise his squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.