Africa: Foreign Ministers' Meeting Backs SA's G20 Presidency Priorities

The Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers have thrown their weight behind South Africa's Presidency priorities, which focus on sustainable development and debt sustainability for low-income countries among others.

Other priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency are strengthening disaster resilience; mobilising finance for a Just Energy Transition; and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and development.

This is according to the International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, who addressed the media at the conclusion of the first Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Friday.

The Minister said the two-day meeting which began on Thursday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, was productive.

"Let me first express South Africa's deep appreciation to you all for what has been a very productive First Foreign Ministers' Meeting under South Africa's G20 Presidency. I further thank the members of the G20 Troika, Brazil and the United States of America for their support and cooperation during our G20 Presidency," said the Minister.

The meeting also outlined Task Force One's focus on inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment, and reducing inequality.

Task Force Two focuses on food security, while Task Force Three addresses artificial intelligence, data, governance, and sustainable development innovation.

"Furthermore, we have proposed the additional initiatives - the review of the work of the G20, a cost of capital review, a broadened compact with Africa 2.0, and an initiative on critical minerals," said the Minister.

South Africa also took note of the fruitful discussions and inputs on the various priorities and high-level deliverables which will enrich various streams of work during 2025.

"We can assure you that all the views expressed will be considered as we progress with our work during this year. We look forward to the active participation and contributions of all your delegations," the Minister added.

He said the Ministers reaffirmed G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The gathering also stressed the G20's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting the need for urgent action to accelerate efforts to reaffirm the group's strong commitment to the SDGs in line with South Africa's theme of "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

The leaders also noted the impact of ongoing conflicts on economic development and the attainment of SDGs, with a focus on sustainable investments in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

"Concerning the ongoing conflicts and wars in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, the meeting reiterated that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN [United Nations] Charter."

Guided by international law, Lamola announced that there was an agreement to support all efforts towards a just peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other major conflicts around the globe.

The leaders also touched on the importance of elevating African voices in the G20 and addressing pressing global challenges.

The Minister also underscored the need to reform the international system of global governance, inclusive of the international financial architecture, the multilateral trading system, and the multilateral development banks.

The meeting "further stressed the need to reform the United Nations to make it fit for purpose and relevant to the current international reality. This includes the Security Council."

Also under discussion was the importance of multilateralism, the need for the reform of the UN and the upcoming Financing for Development Conference in Seville, Spain and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP) in Belém, Brazil.

"South Africa undertook to present a four-stage roadmap of this proposed G20 review, including a briefing on the proposed approach and survey methodology which will involve the participation of G20 members, guest countries and invited stakeholders."

According to the Minister, the final report will be presented for adoption at the final G20 Sherpa meeting taking place from 16 to 19 November 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the meeting on Thursday where he urged global leaders to embrace inclusivity, cooperation and reform as South Africa steers the Presidency of the G20 for the first time.

