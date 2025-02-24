Arusha — The African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights (the Court/AfCHPR) has concluded a two-day Public Hearing in Democratic Republic of Congo v Republic of Rwanda (Application 007/2023) at the seat of the Court in Arusha – United Republic of Tanzania.

Democratic Republic of Congo (The Applicant State) filed the case on 21 August 2023, alleging violations of human rights related to the ongoing armed conflict in the eastern region of the country since 2021, involving its armed forces and the M23 rebel group, which, according to the Applicant State, is supported by the Republic of Rwanda (the Respondent State).

Over the two days of the public hearing, the Respondent State raised objections to the material and territorial jurisdiction of the Court. The Applicant State responded to the objections.

Following the two-days submissions, the Judges posed questions both parties to seek clarifications on their submission.

The Court will now deliberate, and a decision is expected to be delivered on a date to be announced in due course.

The public hearing was attended by members of the general public, human rights observers, media outlets, and interested parties from around the world, both in-person and virtually.

Details of the case can be accessed via the following link: https://www.african-court.org/cpmt/fr/details-case/0072023

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights is a continental Court established by Member States of the African Union to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

The Court’s mandate includes hearing cases and disputes concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as any other human rights instrument ratified by the concerned States.