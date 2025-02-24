Congo-Kinshasa: AFRICAN COURT ON HUMAN AND PEOPLES' RIGHTS CONCLUDES A PUBLIC HEARING IN APPLICATION NO. 007/2023, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO V REPUBLIC OF RWANDA, 12 AND 13 FEBRUARY 2025

14 February 2025
African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (Arusha)

Arusha — The African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights (the Court/AfCHPR) has concluded a two-day Public Hearing in Democratic Republic of Congo v Republic of Rwanda (Application 007/2023) at the seat of the Court in Arusha – United Republic of Tanzania.

Democratic Republic of Congo (The Applicant State) filed the case on 21 August 2023, alleging violations of human rights related to the ongoing armed conflict in the eastern region of the country since 2021, involving its armed forces and the M23 rebel group, which, according to the Applicant State, is supported by the Republic of Rwanda (the Respondent State).

Over the two days of the public hearing, the Respondent State raised objections to the material and territorial jurisdiction of the Court. The Applicant State responded to the objections.

Following the two-days submissions, the Judges posed questions both parties to seek clarifications on their submission.

The Court will now deliberate, and a decision is expected to be delivered on a date to be announced in due course.

The public hearing was attended by members of the general public, human rights observers, media outlets, and interested parties from around the world, both in-person and virtually.

Details of the case can be accessed via the following link: https://www.african-court.org/cpmt/fr/details-case/0072023

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

    The African Court on Human and People’s Rights is a continental Court established by Member States of the African Union to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.
    The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.
    The Court’s mandate includes hearing cases and disputes concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as any other human rights instrument ratified by the concerned States.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.