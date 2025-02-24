West Africa: Liberia, France Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

...Ambassador Yorlay Engages French Foreign Ministry On Credentials, Bilateral Cooperation

Monrovia-In a significant diplomatic engagement, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Teeko T. Yorlay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to France, received Mr. Mathieu Carmona, Deputy Director for State Protocol at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Embassy of Liberia in Paris yesterday.

Monrovia-In a significant diplomatic engagement, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Teeko T. Yorlay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to France, received Mr. Mathieu Carmona, Deputy Director for State Protocol at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Embassy of Liberia in Paris yesterday.

The meeting centered on finalizing protocols for Ambassador Yorlay's forthcoming presentation of Letters of Credence to French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the discussions, Ambassador Yorlay and Mr. Carmona addressed key diplomatic procedures to ensure a seamless accreditation process, reaffirming the long-standing relationship between Liberia and France. The meeting further explored critical areas of mutual interest, including strategies to attract French investment to Liberia, enhance bilateral economic cooperation, and strengthen Liberia's participation in global security initiatives.

Ambassador Yorlay underscored Liberia's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for French businesses, highlighting opportunities in infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and tourism. He extended an invitation to French investors, emphasizing the Liberian government's dedication to economic reform and development.

Additionally, both parties deliberated on deepening Liberia-France cooperation in global security matters, particularly in peacekeeping efforts, counterterrorism strategies, and transnational crime prevention. The discussion also touched on ensuring a cordial and productive working relationship between the Liberian Embassy and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa External Relations Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and continued collaboration, Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with France. Mr. Carmona, in turn, assured the Embassy of France's full cooperation and support in facilitating Ambassador Yorlay'sformal accreditation and future engagements.

This meeting marks a significant step towards reinforcing Liberia's diplomatic presence in France, with a focus on fostering deeper economic and security partnerships for the mutual benefit of both nations.