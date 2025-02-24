Angola: Education Advocates Inclusive Language Policies to Preserve Cultures

Lubango — The director of the Huíla Education Office, Paula Joaquim, defended on Friday in Lubango the need to promote inclusive language policies that value all local languages in order to guarantee the preservation of cultural diversity.

Speaking at the provincial ceremony on February 21, International Mother Language Day, she said that by ensuring that all voices are heard, a fairer and more equal society can be built for all.

The official stressed the need to promote cultural inclusion by recognizing and valuing the different mother tongues present in society, a process that strengthens the ethnic identities of each region.

Paula Joaquim said that when one language is dominant in a society, non-speakers face barriers in expressing themselves and being understood, which can lead to the marginalization of certain ethnic or cultural groups, hence the need to promote greater inclusion in the process.

The official emphasized that the mother tongue plays a fundamental role in the development of a person's identity, culture and cognition, reflecting the beliefs, traditions and values of a community, transmitting its history and preserving its heritage.

"The preservation of the mother tongue is essential for the maintenance of linguistic and cultural diversity. By learning it, students improve their ability to communicate effectively, understand complex texts, express their ideas clearly and coherently, and develop critical thinking," he said.

In Huíla, the introduction of Angolan languages began in 2008 with Olunyaneka, and four years later Ngangela, Cokwe and Umbundu were added. Today, the process covers 97 schools, from primary to secondary, with 25,000 students, whose classes are supported by 200 teachers.

The date is commemorated under the theme "Valuing mother tongues, culture and indigenous cuisine for the well-being of Angolans" and is part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of national independence.

International Mother Language Day was adopted at the 1999 General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and has been celebrated worldwide since 2000. It aims to promote linguistic and cultural diversity among different nations. MS/MS/DAN/AMP