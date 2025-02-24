Angola: Vice-President Discusses Educational Issues With Foreign Personalities

Luanda — The Vice-President of Angola, Esperança da Costa, on Friday received, in separate audiences, personalities of educational institutions from the United States of America, Brazil, Italy and Africa, with whom she discussed issues related to the strengthening of the educational system at all levels.

The Vice President met with the Director General of Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania (USA), Conrad Tucker, the President of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), Albert Nsengiyuma; the President of the Brazilian Fund for the Development of Education (FUNDEB), Fernanda de Oliveira; and the Vice Rector of the University of Luiss (Italy), Marco Massoni.

The officials are in Luanda to participate in the 1st National Forum on Education and Teaching in Angola, which began on Thursday in the country's capital, Luanda.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Carnegie Mellon University Director General Conrad Tucker said the meeting discussed the possibility of collaborating with academic institutions in Angola through the Afritech network.

Tucker said this is one of the opportunities for Angolan students to benefit from scholarships from this network of higher education institutions, which is represented in Rwanda, adding that Carnegie Mellon University/Africa has three master's degree programs in electrical engineering, information technology and artificial intelligence, inviting Angolan students to join them.

Albert Nsengiyuma, head of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), said he discussed with the Vice President the importance of quality basic education and about access to school for girls, as well as strategies to improve the quality of education in Angola and Africa.

Albert Nsengiyuma said the meeting also discussed the transformation of education on the continent for the next 25 years.

He added that there can only be talk of total independence when the problem of education is overcome, as it is one of the most important drivers for the economic development of any nation.

In his opinion, it is essential for Angola and any other African country to address the issue of basic education, given that many studies show that children go to school but don't learn. Therefore, "it is time to invest in quality education, starting with basic education.

According to Albert Nsengiyuma, ADEA is available to mobilize resources and help the Angolan government tackle various projects in the field of education.

Looking ahead to Angola's chairmanship of the African Union, he suggested that the country should also put the issue of investment in education at the top of the agenda.

Albert Nsengiyuma praised the Angolan government's investment in recruiting new teachers for the education system.

Fernanda de Oliveira, president of the Brazilian Education Development Fund, said she had spoken with the vice president about issues related to school feeding, an area in which Brazil is a world leader.

The Brazilian official said she was pleased with the steps Angola has taken to put school feeding at the center of education, after highlighting the attention given to teacher training, learning techniques to improve teaching methods, a subject that is part of the agenda of cooperation that the institution maintains with Angola.

Finally, the Vice Rector of Italy's Luiss University, Marco Massoni, said that he and Esperança da Costa assessed the state of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

The academic said that there is still room in this cooperation to include the areas of information technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health, energy, among others.FMA/ART/TED/AMP