Angola: Education Promotes Social and Economic Wealth

Luanda — The Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, said on Thursday in Luanda that quality education and scientific rigor easily generate cultural, social and economic wealth and guarantee a more dignified life for citizens.

According to the minister, Angola's progress necessarily involves careful attention to education and teaching, focusing on what is offered to children and young people.

The minister made the statement at the National Forum on Education and Teaching, promoted by the Ministries of Education and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, within the framework of the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence, which will be celebrated on November 11.

Luisa Grilo considered it essential to establish policies, programs and strategic actions that serve as a path towards the noble and unavoidable mission of facilitating the exercise of active citizenship through education and teaching.

The minister called for reflection, evaluation and introspective criticism in order to correct some of the issues that are considered obstacles to a harmonious educational process, which should be of reference quality and enable people to act positively in the development of their social environment, with simple skills and necessary abilities.

Luísa Grilo added that there are still considerable challenges to be overcome in the field of education and teaching, such as the student-teacher ratio, the adequacy of the curriculum and educational resources, the school network, the improvement of enrollment rates, as well as the issue of teacher qualifications.

"These and other problems in the sector concern not only its agents, but also all social actors who are committed to education for the development of the country," she stressed.

As regards to the first National Forum on Education and Teaching in Angola, the minister said that it will bring together experiences and proposals that will certainly form a framework of actions that will lead to the improvement of the entire education and training system in the country.

The two-day event takes place under the theme "For an inclusive, equitable and quality education".

