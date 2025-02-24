Angola: Carnival Group Geração Sagrada to Pay Homage to Hospital Américo Boavida

Viana — The carnival group Geração Sagrada, from the municipality of Viana, will perform at the Luanda Carnival 2025 edition, with tributes to the alligator that went to pay taxes to the colonial authorities (in the municipality of Caxito, province of Bengo), in the adult category, and to the Américo Boavida Hospital (children category).

Speaking to ANGOP on Thursday, the president of the group, José Armindo Cazombo, said that to date the group has just received 300,000 kwanzas from the Luanda Provincial Carnival Association (APROCAL) for the children's group, while they are waiting for the amount for the adult category.

He added that they are preparing for a worthy participation in the country's largest cultural festival, which will take place in the year in which Angola celebrates 50 years of independence (November 11).

Geração Sagrada was founded in 2000 in the municipality of Rangel. Its best classification was the second place in class B, in the 2010 edition.

It is located in the Coelho area, Estalagem neighborhood, municipality of Viana.

Below is information about the organization of the group for its participation in the Carnival.

Group Geração Sagrada (Category Children)

Members - 450

Music - Health (tribute to Hospital Américo Boavida)

Interpreter - Cleny José

Queen - Cleny José

King - Dorivaldo Fernandes

Commander - Dorivaldo Neto

Type of dance - Semba

Geração Sagrada Group (Adult Category)

Members - 650

Music - Tio Féle (tribute to the alligator that went to pay taxes)

Performer - Domingas José Ferreira

Queen - Adelaide dos Santos

King - António Armando

Commander - Dorivaldo Fernandes

Type of dance - Semba.

