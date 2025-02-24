Angola: Cape Verde Parliament Speaker Appreciates Angolan AU Chairmanship

21 February 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The presidency of the African Union (AU) held by the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, will contribute to the peaceful coexistence of peoples in Africa, especially in countries with political instability, said the president of the Cape Verdean Assembly, Austelino Correia, on Friday in Luanda.

The Cape Verdean parliamentarian made the statement to the press at the end of an audience granted to him by the Angolan head of state, who currently holds the AU presidency, replacing the Mauritanian Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

Austelino Correia, who took the opportunity to congratulate the Angolan statesman, expressed hope for Angola's presidency of the African Union, given the "intelligent and competent way in which João Lourenço has worked to resolve conflicts in the southern and central regions of Africa".

"The Angolan president has played an important role in the region and on the continent in promoting peace, healthy coexistence and political stability. We therefore believe that his presidency will have a positive impact on African countries, especially those experiencing a degree of political instability," said Correia.

Austelino Correia is on a working visit to Angola for a few days, leading a delegation of his country's parliamentarians at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, Carolina Cerqueira.AFL/ART/TED/AMP

