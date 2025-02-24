Kenya: Search for Missing Briton Takes New Twist As Body Found in Wote

Kenyan detectives are working to establish whether a body discovered in Wote, Makueni, belongs to Campbell Scott, a British national who went missing in Nairobi on Sunday last week.

Scott, 58, a senior director at the London branch of FICO, an American data analytics company specialising in credit evaluation, arrived in Nairobi for a three-day conference but vanished after leaving his hotel in Westlands.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) immediately sought Interpol's assistance in tracing him.

Scott had been attending a workshop hosted by TransUnion, one of Kenya's three licensed credit reference bureaus, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Westlands.

According to police, he was last seen walking out of the hotel, heading towards Westlands. His colleagues reported him missing after he failed to return.

On Sunday, police received information about an unidentified body found in Wote and dispatched investigators on Monday morning to determine whether it was Scott.

Authorities continue to pursue leads, with the DCI coordinating efforts with Interpol to track his whereabouts.

Scott's disappearance has raised concerns, given his senior role at FICO, one of the world's leading firms in credit scoring, operating in 21 countries across South America, Europe, Oceania, Asia, and Africa. At the London office, he oversees product management.

Police have urged anyone with information on Scott's movements after leaving the hotel to come forward.