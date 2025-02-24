Namibia: Joachim Voigts' 'From the Heart - the Legacy of Jovo' Exhibition Opens At Swakop Fine Art Gallery

The artworks of the late Namibian visual artist, Joachim Voigts commonly known in the arts fraternity as JoVo, are currently on display at the Swakopmund Fine Art Gallery.

According to gallery owner, Martina von Wenzel, the exhibition features JoVo's artistic journey of close to 60 years. "It features works from his early years in the 1960s to his final creative phase in 1994," she said.

The exhibition, open to the public until 14 March, is titled: "From the Heart - The Legacy of JoVo".

"The opening of the exhibition was an evening filled with art, history, and heartfelt moments."

"The presence of the extended Voigts family added a deeply personal touch, as they shared memories and insights into the life of this remarkable artist."

"His woodcuts, in particular, highlight his mastery of technique and composition--each piece a testament to his lifelong dedication to the arts," said von Wenzel.

Joachim Voigts was an integral part of Namibia's early fine art movement. As a member of Group 5, alongside Professor Otto Schröder, Fritz Krampe, Adolph Jentsch, and Heinz Pulon, he helped shape the country's artistic landscape.

Together, these pioneers exhibited in major South African cities, laying the foundation for Namibian art on an international stage.

Joachim Voigts' works are not only of artistic significance but also reflect a defining era in Namibian art history. His pieces naturally complement any collection that seeks to honour the development of the local art scene.

The exhibition is an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the artistic world of JoVo and appreciate his lasting contribution to Namibian art.

Joachim Voigts was born on 20 March 1907 in Windhoek. He attended the Braunschweig School of Arts and Crafts in Germany, where he primarily worked with pastels and created many linocuts.

Voigts returned to his homeland, South West Africa, in 1931, where he worked as a commercial graphic designer.

During his illustrious career, Voigts published two books titled "From the Nursery of South West African Animals" (1987) and "The Beauty Contest of the Birds" (1992).

He also won second place once and first place twice at the Stanswa Biennale in the 1980s.

Before his death in 1994, Voigts held numerous solo and group exhibitions in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

His last major solo exhibition was on his 80th birthday during 1987.