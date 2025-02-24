Kenya Receives 17 Mountain Bongos From the U.S. in Landmark Conservation Effort

In a major boost for wildlife conservation, Kenya has welcomed 17 mountain bongos from the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation (RSCF) in Florida, USA. The arrival of these critically endangered antelopes marks a significant milestone in efforts to restore their population in Kenya, the only country where they are found in the wild.

The mountain bongo, a rare subspecies of the antelope family, once thrived in Kenya's highland forests but has seen its numbers dwindle due to habitat loss, poaching, and disease. With fewer than 100 individuals remaining in the wild, the repatriation effort is a critical step in ensuring their survival.

The initiative is part of Kenya's National Recovery and Action Plan for the Mountain Bongo, which aims to increase their population to 750 over the next 50 years. It is a collaborative effort involving the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), DHL, Kenya Veterinary Services, the Meru County Government, the Meru Bongo and Rhino Conservation Trust (MBRCT), Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, and RSCF.

The 17 bongos--12 females and five males--will establish a founder population at the Marania and Mucheene sanctuary in Meru County. The sanctuary, developed in partnership with local communities, will serve as a breeding and rewilding centre with the ultimate goal of reintroducing bongos into their natural habitat.

Welcoming the bongos at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano hailed the effort as a milestone in Kenya's conservation journey.

"The return of these mountain bongos is not just a conservation success; it is a symbol of hope and renewal for Kenya's biodiversity. This initiative demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together--across borders, disciplines, and communities," she said.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Prof. Erustus Kanga noted that the project aligns with KWS's Strategic Plan 2024-2028.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to biodiversity conservation, community engagement, and partnerships. It is a testament to the power of collaboration in achieving our conservation goals," he stated.

Beyond conservation, the Marania and Mucheene sanctuary is expected to create economic opportunities for local communities through tourism, employment, and capacity building, fostering a sense of stewardship for Kenya's natural heritage.

Upon arrival, the bongos were transported to the sanctuary, where they will remain in an isolation facility for at least three months. During this period, they will be closely monitored and acclimatized to their new environment, with RSCF experts on-site to provide guidance.

The repatriation of these mountain bongos underscores the importance of conservation and collective action. KWS and its partners have urged stakeholders--including the government, private sector, communities, and international collaborators--to continue supporting efforts to protect Kenya's wildlife.

About the Mountain Bongo

The mountain bongo (Tragelaphus eurycerus isaaci) is a critically endangered subspecies of the bongo antelope, found only in Kenya. Recognizable by its reddish-brown coat and distinctive white stripes, the mountain bongo plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of Kenya's highland forest ecosystems.