Namibia: Simpler Visa System to Ease Process for International Tourists to Launch in March

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHASS) last week announced the official launch of its new Visa-on-Arrival Application form and E-visa-for-visa-on-Arrival system.

MHASS Executive Director Etienne Maritz said in a statement that the launch will take place in on 3 March, and the new visa regime will take effect on 1 April.

"In line with the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the tourism experience, the Ministry has developed the E-visa-for visa on Arrival and the Visa-on-arrival Application form to simplify the visa application process for international tourists, ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience," he said.

Maritz said with this user-friendly portal, tourists can apply for visas from the comfort of their homes, ensuring a smoother and more efficient entry process.

According to Maritz, the implementation of visa requirements aligns with international standards and practices as established by the International Civil Aviation Organization and follows common diplomatic protocols observed worldwide.

"These requirements are designed to enhance border security while facilitating legitimate travel, which is standard practice among sovereign nations," he said.

The launch on 3 March, meanwhile, will provide detailed information on visa requirements, the online application process, applicable fees, designated ports of entry, and affected countries, including those eligible for the Visa-on-Arrival scheme.

"The introduction of the Visa-on-Arival Application form and the E-visa-for visa on Arrival is a key step towards enhancing Namibia's accessibility to global travelers. It will significantly improve the logistics for tourists and ensure a seamless, efficient experience when visiting Namibia," he said.

Furthermore, Maritz said Namibia remains fully committed to the principle of visa reciprocity with other nations.

"The implementation of the new visa regime aligns with these reciprocal arrangements and international diplomatic standards," he concluded.