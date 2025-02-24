Angola: Palanca Chips Factory Launches Fried Cassava Production Line

Malanje — The "Palanca" French Fry Factory, located in the municipality of Cacuso, province of Malanje, will launch this month a production line for fried and preserved cassava, as part of the expansion of its production chain.

Linked to the TEGMA-SU Group the unit currently produces natural, spicy and flavored reindeer and sweet potato fries and pre-fried potatoes and has been investing since its inauguration in 2020, in the diversification of production, as well as in new projects creation.

Along with cassava, the Factory has recently started testing the production of fried and frozen bananas, the definitive and official start of which could also take place on Feb.

According to the TEGMA-SU Group's executive administrator, Ariclenes Gomes, the ongoing actions to open these new production lines are above 70% completed, and upon completion, the products are expected to be exported to Brazil, Portugal, Mozambique, South Africa, Cape Verde, the United States of America and China.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Factory's 5th anniversary, marked on the 21st of this year, Ariclenes Gomes explained that the unit has a current investment of more than USD 10 million, with which it has been working on creating different products and expanding production lines.

Currently, the company also operates in the areas of civil construction, agriculture, real estate, hotels and others, in different regions of the country.

The Factory provides 200 direct and indirect jobs, benefiting mainly young people from the municipality of Cacuso and its main customers are the supermarkets Arreiou, Freshmart, Shoprite and Kero. NC/PBC/CF/DOJ