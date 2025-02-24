Liberia: Nimba County Leadership Rules Against Ganta Elders' Market Claim

--Warns of Legal Action

In a decisive ruling, the leadership of Nimba County has firmly rejected the Ganta elders' claim to ownership of the Ganta Central Market, a development that has sparked tension in the county. The County Administrative Officer, Mr. Daniel Zehkpeh, alongside Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, issued a strong warning to the elders to desist from interfering in the market's operations, or they would face legal consequences.

The dispute centers on the Ganta Central Market, located in the Dakermie Community, where a group of elders, through their spokesperson Nathan Suah, had argued that the market was intended for the Ganta Marketing Association (GMA) and not the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), which currently oversees its management. The elders also claimed that the market had not seen significant development under the LMA's stewardship and sought control over the facility.

However, the leadership of Nimba County ruled that the elders' claim was unjustified, emphasizing that the land for the market was donated to the government for development, and once the market was constructed, it could not be reclaimed by the elders. Mr. Zehkpeh clarified that the market key was turned over to the LMA during its opening by former President George Weah, and that the LMA is the recognized body responsible for managing markets nationwide.

"The market project was awarded to the people of Nimba, situated in Ganta for the benefit of the Ganta Marketing Association. But why should the GMA and elders now try to personalize it?" Mr. Zehkpeh questioned during the hearing. He further criticized the elders for not providing any documentation that would substantiate their claim to the market.

The roots of the conflict go back to the Unity Party administration, when tensions began to emerge over the future of the Ganta Central Market. These tensions resurfaced recently when a group of elders, dressed in traditional attire, attempted to plant cornerstones at the market site, signaling their intention to take control. This action created uncertainty and fear among market vendors.

At the hearing, the GMA elders accused the LMA of mismanaging the market's finances, alleging that funds collected from market activities had not been properly utilized. In response, the LMA clarified that all revenue generated from the market was properly allocated: 55% remained in Ganta, 28% was sent to Monrovia, and the remaining balance was used for administrative costs.

The history of the Ganta Central Market dates back to 2010, when the chiefs and elders of Ganta donated land for the construction of a modern market. While the original design for the market included amenities such as a school, a playground, and a mini bank, only the main market building was partially completed. The government, under former President Weah, later completed the construction, providing essential services such as water and electricity.

In 2024, the LMA suspended the Ganta Market Superintendent, Youn Tenneh, for alleged financial mismanagement, further fueling the elders' claim for control of the market. However, after a detailed examination of the case on January 29, 2025, Mr. Zehkpeh announced that a final decision would be reached within two weeks. On February 14, 2025, the ruling was delivered, affirming the LMA's legitimate control over the market and warning the elders to refrain from any further disruptive actions.

"If you are not satisfied with this ruling, you may pursue legal avenues. However, any attempt to disturb the market's operations will result in legal consequences," Mr. Zehkpeh stated.

The leadership of Nimba County has received praise for its decision, as it ensures that the integrity of government development projects is protected. Mr. Zehkpeh noted that the ruling would set an important precedent, preventing other communities in Liberia from attempting to reclaim land once it has been developed by the government for public use.

"This decision will serve as a deterrent to any community that may consider reclaiming land donated for government development projects," Mr. Zehkpeh concluded, emphasizing the broader implications for governance and development across Liberia.