Angola: Cabinda Port to Boost African Economy

Cabinda — The speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Cabo Verde, Austelino Tavares Correia, considered, on Saturday, the Caio Deep-Water Terminal Port, in the province of Cabinda, an important infrastructure that will help improve the economy of Angola and the African continent.

The port infrastructure, whose works began in 2016, is 55% physical and 60% done, in a budget estimated at US$1 billion.

At the end of the meeting with local authorities, in the presence of his Angolan counterpart, Carolina Cerqueira, and governor Suzana de Abreu, the Cape Verdean parliamentarian congratulated the Angolan Executive for investing in the construction of infrastructures that generate employment and contribute to improving family income.

He said that only with structuring investments such as the Caio Deep-Water Terminal Port will Africa become increasingly robust and capable of valuing its natural and human resources.

He added that had received information about the first phase of construction, which is scheduled for completion in December of the current year.

With a size of more than 350 meters, he considered that the platform will serve as a "cradle" for docking large ships.

Austelino Tavares Correia said he enjoyed what is being done in the province of Cabinda, as aresult of the information received and the way he was treated by the Angolans.

On the other hand, the parliamentarian appealed to his compatriots, who live in Cabinda, to continue collaborating with the local Govt, for the Angola development, respecting the country's laws, historical and cultural ties.

He added that more than 400 Cape Verdeans live in Cabinda, according to the latest census carried out by his country's embassy in Angola, a number that could rise depending on ongoing registration at the embassy level.

In turn, the Speaker of the Angola's National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, reaffirmed her commitment to continue working to make the country increasingly inclusive and democratic.

During their stay in Cabinda, both Speakers held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, and visited the Caio Deep-Water terminal Port, to assess its level of execution. JFC/JAR/CF/DOJ