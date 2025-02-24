Nigeria: A Call to Action for Delta State - the Time for Change Is Now

opinion

Fellow Deltans,

As we stand on the brink of the 2027 general election, I am filled with hope and determination alongside DSP Ovie Omo Agege and the progressive people of Delta State. Together, we are ready to break the existing barriers and usher in a new era of leadership.

For over two decades, our beloved Delta State has been on a quest for liberation, striving to free ourselves from the shackles of misrule and systemic corruption that have plagued us for far too long. The voices of Deltans, both at home and in the diaspora, have echoed a singular message: we demand change!

I am unwaveringly optimistic that the spirit of the people is resolute. Yet, the pharaohs of the past cling desperately to their power, refusing to relinquish their grip on our destiny. But we will not be deterred! We are committed to dislodging, dismantling, and sending these pharaohs packing from Osadebe House come 2027.

It is crystal clear that the Delta State PDP senses the impending consequences of their actions. We will not allow any room for error at the polling units, collation centres, local government areas, or the state INEC office. Our resolve is firm, and we will ensure that our voices are heard!

I call upon every discerning youth in Delta State to rally behind DSP Ovie Omo Agege. This is a clarion call that transcends political affiliations; we must unite, set aside our differences, and join forces to rescue Delta State from the clutches of stagnation.

DSP Ovie Omo Agege is the leader we need--armed with the requisite experience to transform Delta State from uncertainty to a place where our future is bright and guaranteed. This pivotal moment demands that we use our conscience to make a well-informed decision and support DSP Ovie Omo Agege as our next governor, recognizing his exceptional qualifications and dedication.

As a proud young individual deeply invested in the future of our state, I have fought tirelessly for over two decades for a better Delta. My extensive political experience and active participation in Delta State politics have convinced me that DSP Ovie Omo Agege is the ideal candidate to lead us forward.

My support for DSP Ovie Omo Agege is driven not by personal gain but by his impressive political track record, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to Delta State. With the best team at his side, he embodies the spirit of grassroots politics and is truly youth-friendly.

Deltans, the time to act is now; it is a call for our collective future--this is our moment!

I, Olorogun (Dr.) Abel Izomare Oharume, am honoured to announce my candidacy for the Ughelli North Constituency II in the State House of Assembly. For far too long, our constituency has been deprived of effective representation, with elected officials failing to advocate for transformative laws that uplift our community.

I humbly urge the good people of Ughelli North Constituency II to support my candidacy. If entrusted with your representation, I pledge to serve you with dedication and integrity.

Together, a joint ticket of DSP Ovie Omo Agege and Olorogun (Dr.) Abel Izomare Oharume represents a winning victory for all Deltans. Let us seize this opportunity to forge a brighter future for our state!

Together, we will rise!

Oharume writes from Asaba