Somalia: Reinforcements Arrive in Somalia's Hirshabelle to Assist Troops Fighting Al-Shabaab

Jowhar — Reports from the HirShabelle state of Somalia indicate that many troops from Galmudug state have arrived in areas within the Middle Shabelle region. The reinforcements include both the Galmudug State forces and local clan militia units.

Sources say the troops are headed to the Ceelbaraf area to support forces already stationed there, who have been engaged in intense battles with the militant group Al-Shabaab in the past few days.

In a Shabelle Radio interview, Abdullahi Osmaan Dhore, a member of the Hirshabelle parliament, discussed the arrival of additional forces.

He emphasized that the troops are strong and will support the local forces in their efforts to clear Al-Shabaab from the region, specifically from areas in the Middle Shabelle region where the militants have a huge presence.

It is also worth noting that Ceelbaraf recently saw a fierce clash between Al-Shabaab fighters and Somali National Army troops.

The battle resulted in casualties on both sides. The arrival of the Galmudug forces is expected to play a significant role in the ongoing effort to eliminate Al-Shabaab from the region.