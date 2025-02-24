Kenya: Former KTN News Anchor Njoroge Mwaura Is Dead

24 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The veteran journalist, known for his eloquence and insightful reporting, passed away at a Nairobi hospital following complications arising from surgery, leaving a legacy in Kenya's media industry.

Mwaura's career in journalism spanned several years, during which he became a household name in broadcast journalism.

He was widely recognized for his articulate news presentation and in-depth reporting on key national and international issues.

His tenure at KTN News saw him cover major political and socio-economic stories, earning him respect among peers and audiences alike.

According to family sources, Mwaura underwent a medical procedure whose complications ultimately led to his demise.

The specific details regarding the surgery and subsequent complications were not immediately disclosed.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, friends, and the broader media fraternity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.