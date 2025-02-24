Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Tripoli to Boost Ties With Libya

Tripoli — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud landed in Tripoli on Monday for an official visit, warmly welcomed by Libyan officials as both nations seek to deepen their bilateral relationship.

Touching down at Tripoli International Airport, Mohamud and his delegation were met by senior Libyan government figures. The Somali leader thanked his hosts for their dedication to reinforcing the historic bonds between Somalia and Libya.

The visit includes a planned meeting with Mohammed Al-Menfi, head of Libya's Presidential Council, where the two leaders will tackle regional concerns and shared priorities. High on the agenda is enhanced cooperation in security, political dialogue, and efforts to combat human trafficking.

A key focus will be the plight of Somali youth enduring tough conditions in Libyan detention centers, with both sides expected to explore solutions to this pressing issue.

The trip underscores a mutual commitment to strengthening ties amid ongoing challenges in the Horn of Africa and North Africa regions.