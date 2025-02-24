Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Tripoli to Boost Ties With Libya

24 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Tripoli — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud landed in Tripoli on Monday for an official visit, warmly welcomed by Libyan officials as both nations seek to deepen their bilateral relationship.

Touching down at Tripoli International Airport, Mohamud and his delegation were met by senior Libyan government figures. The Somali leader thanked his hosts for their dedication to reinforcing the historic bonds between Somalia and Libya.

The visit includes a planned meeting with Mohammed Al-Menfi, head of Libya's Presidential Council, where the two leaders will tackle regional concerns and shared priorities. High on the agenda is enhanced cooperation in security, political dialogue, and efforts to combat human trafficking.

A key focus will be the plight of Somali youth enduring tough conditions in Libyan detention centers, with both sides expected to explore solutions to this pressing issue.

The trip underscores a mutual commitment to strengthening ties amid ongoing challenges in the Horn of Africa and North Africa regions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.