Nigeria: No Rift Between Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan - South-South Leaders

South-South leaders on Sunday lauded the cordial relationship existing between the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio and the Senator Representing Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"We know that the Senate President does not have anything against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the insinuation of political mercenaries"

They also chastised some individuals and groups for introducing dangerous dimensions to the recent development in the Senate.

"We consider it very irresponsible and most uncharitable for some individuals and groups to mischievously try to set Akpoti-Uduaghan against the leadership of the Senate for expressing her views".

Rising from a meeting on Sunday in Calabar, the South-South leaders disproved sexual harassment and sidelining rumours, describing them as "wicked and malicious"

"These smear campaigns are attempts to tarnish the image of the distinguished senators and put the popular, bright and unflappable Akpoti-Uduaghan at logger-heads with the leadership of the Senate.

A statement by the National Chairman of the South-South Front, Chief John Harry shortly after the meeting applauded Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan for working for the progress of the country.

"There is a general misunderstanding. The unwarranted attack being launched on Akpabio and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan amounts to an assault on our collective sensibilities".

Harry said the leaders took cognizance of the pleasant disposition of the Senate President, his inclusive strategy and the peaceful atmosphere he has been able to create in the Senate.

"No amount of allegations and criticisms hurled at the distinguished senators can erode their contributions to the development of the country"

The notable leaders called on all South-South and North Central people and indeed Nigerians to show solidarity and support for the Senate President and the member representing Kogi Central in the Senate.

"The Kogi Central Senator is dedicated and fearless. There is no amount of blackmail, name-calling or intimidation from fictitious groups that could change the course of Akpoti-Uduaghan's destiny"