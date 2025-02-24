Nigeria: No to Scraping of NDDC, Itsekiri Leaders Tell Tinubu

The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought(ILOT), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard the call for scraping of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by some groups.

The Itsekiri group also said that the NDDC was established with a clear mandate to facilitate the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the oil-producing states of the country.

ILOT made this disclosure in a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed signed by its chairman and secretary respectively, Chief Edward Ekpoko and Sir, S A Mene, saying that "Why we support the creation of the South-South Development Commission, we are strongly of the view that the NDDC should be run separately both commissions run independently of each other.

"The proposed South-South Development Commission is very good

and like the other geo-political zones, the South-South region deserves its own. However, it will not fully capture the unique needs and have the constitutional standing of the Niger Delta region as an oil-producing area.

"The NDDC is not only funded by the Federal Government but also by

the IOCs. Therefore, it is purpose designed and driven.

"Dissolving the NDDC, an interventionist agency, could disrupt

ongoing projects and create administrative bottlenecks that might hinder rather than accelerate development. This, to say the least, is capable of

disturbing the fragile peace in the Niger Delta.

"Your Excellency, the Niger Delta remains the economic back bone of our nation and its continued stability is vital for national growth. We trust that your administration, known for its commitment to increased oil and gas production, fairness and national development, will carefully consider this appeal and take steps to strengthen the NDDC rather than dissolve it".