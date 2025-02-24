Nigeria: Appraising an Ethical Leader, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

opinion

One area of public service in which the presence of collaboration, transparency, and accountability is taking on increasing importance is, most probably, political leadership.

Leadership is perceived as a process of social influence where an individual; the leader, recruits the support of others, in order to accomplish a set goal, or sets of goals, tasks, or even a mission.

Legislative representation is a form of leadership in which elected officials represent the interest of their constituents while ethical leadership is leadership based on what is the right thing to do for the common good and not on personal interest. This prompts an interface between the leader and followers, leading to social change and upholding the social contract. It is only natural for man to desire being associated with an achievement, to be expressive and consistent in demands while leaders using cognitive evaluation inspire and persuade while tapping into their skills, leading them towards a common goal. To gain their commitment in order to achieve results, it is necessary for the leader to compliment the followers' interest, values, and beliefs leading to activities, goals, and ideology.

One man that is substantially upbeat, breaking barriers and redefining ethical leadership is Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ben Kalu is not new to power, and that makes it easier for him to be positively assertive, proactive, and objective.

Born on 5th May 1971, in the village of Agbamuzu, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON, started his early life learning discipline, good conduct and uprightness of life and behavior.

Rt. Hon. Ben holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Oxford Brookes University, and that of Law in Terrorism and International Humanitarian Law, and an added Bachelor of Law (LL.B Hons.) Degree from the University of Calabar, making him qualified, competent and prepared for effective leadership. Currently, he is pursuing a Ph.D in Public Policy and Strategic Studies at the University of Abuja.

In a quest to further develop his competencies and make him proficient in a highly competitive world, he also acquired certifications in Migration and Human Rights from John Cabot University, Italy, Illicit Trade from University of Groningen, Netherlands, Governance and Development from Miami Herbert Business School, Miami University, USA, inclusive of a Certificate in Environmental Crimes from United Nation Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), Italy and a Certificate in International Commercial Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB) Oxford University, UK.

An uncompromising man when it comes to negotiating his beliefs with transient things, Rt. Hon. Benjamin knew from the very onset that whatsoever destiny apportions to him cannot be taken. He is therefore not in competition with any one but rather avails himself to those things that will bring the greatest profit to the larger numbers of people in the society.

Obviously, his education added to the moral upbringing, guided his reputation and directed his affairs thereby making him fit for the superlative achievements and lofty heights which he has so far attained.

An influential, detailed and result-oriented person, Rt. Hon. Benjamin has proven that discipline in learning and character refinement is beneficial to a person when gainfully and deliberately used to further the good course of society.

Having spent several formative political years at the grassroot, Rt. Hon. Benjamin is familiar with bureaucratic characteristics. His demonstration of the importance of time management is astute and exemplary. As one of the principal officers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin is punctual at any committee meetings that he is involved in. He values time and sees to the maximization of time to actualize set objectives and goals, ensuring that individuals work by specific rules of conduct which compels favourable outcomes and optimal benefit for Nigerians.

In a world of dichotomies, based on surpluses and inadequacies, Rt. Hon. Kalu has identified transparency and impartiality as core solutions to a multi-dimensional and multifaceted discriminatory society. He is therefore an ardent impartial arbiter when presiding and dealing with sensitive national issues.

Leveraging strongly on collaboration, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu utilizes governing arrangements and structures like networks, to alleviate the difficulties that hinder societal happiness and the utilization of the dividends of democracy.

He has distinctively created an ambience of accountability in a network of stakeholders by establishing and accomplishing goals, and ensuring that those achievements diffuse to the entire country, especially his constituents.

A remarkable and inspirational person, Chief Kalu measures his achievements in public service in direct proportion to doing good. He is a perfect listener when trying to resolve issues, understanding alternatives, different views and divergent opinions while appropriately analyzing it, in order to situate the why, where, how and when of the conflict.

His maturity, foresighted wisdom and transparent disposition is also demonstrated through thorough, clear and specific analysis which is based on objectivity and not rash and hasty decisions.

A truly dedicated, supportive and passionate person, he is loyal to the core when serving his mentors and seniors, advancing, implementing and sustaining various performance goals and focusing on ensuring that changes stick, focusing on taking such actions that are embedded in the objectives.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin initiated several positive efforts such as stakeholders engagements, personnel training outreaches, and policy improvements aimed at ensuring effective governance practices and fair distribution of the dividends of democracy.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin's slogan - 'the soft stuff is the hard stuff', has led to several innovative initiatives and interventions which does not just rely on creating the process alone, but also getting the process to work effectively, serving the interest for which it was created.

A considerate team-player, he believes in organizational engagements and profitable buy-ins are imperative to success in service of the nation. Many social works of charity and peace-building initiatives are strongly based on this understanding and perception.

A down-to-earth and unconventional person, Rt. Hon. Benjamin is a friend to all when dealing with subordinates, going out of his status to identify individuals and clusters of needs, continually monitoring his constituents, and ensuring profitable solutions are proffered.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin is not just an asset but a critical indispensable leader who initiates various empowering actions involving understanding, tools and resources for strategic execution leading to durable success.

Patriotic and impeccable in character, focused on his national assignments, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON, is outstanding, strategic and formidable in politics and the representation of his people, delivering measurable achievements and demonstrating ethical leadership as well as promoting exemplary pragmatic sagacity as an agent of exceptional change, in a world that is not truly circumspect and ready to obey and follow the rules.

Ikenna, who is a public affairs analyst, wrote this piece from Abuja.