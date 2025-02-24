Kenya: Court Dismisses Equity Bank's Appeal On Compensation of Three Ex-Employees

Nairobi — The Court of Appeal Kenya has dismissed Equity Bank's appeal, which aimed at dismissing an appeal filed by three former employees of the bank who were demanding compensation after their exit from the bank.

In a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench on 21st February, the court determined that the respondents have causes of action that are worth defending and equity's appeal lacks merit.

The case involves three employees who ceased to be equity employees between 2006 and 2009.

Equity Bank, through trustees, was required to pay them their full redemption proceeds, which include special damages, dividends, and general damages, within 30 days of ceasing to be employees, but they failed to do so.

According to the court, the three individuals have the right to be heard.

"We observe that the appellant's submissions in this appeal are geared towards defending their case against the plaint filed by the respondents. We, therefore, have no hesitation in holding that the respondents have causes of action worth defending," it stated.

"We agree with the learned Judge that the plaint raises causes of action that deserve to be heard and determined by the court and thus, she was correct in declining to strike out the suit," it added.