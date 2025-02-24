Uganda: Justice for Her Project Launched to Fast-Track GBV Cases in Uganda

Survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) should not have to wait years for justice, Austrian diplomat Dr Yvonne Katja Kerschbaumer has said, as Uganda launches a new initiative to speed up GBV case resolution.

The Justice For Her project, supported by UN Women Uganda and funded by the Austrian Development Agency, will institutionalize daily GBV hearings to ensure timely and fair case disposal.

The national launch of the project is underway at the Supreme Court Conference Hall in Kampala.

The initiative will be implemented in the Masaka and Gulu High Court Circuits, as well as the Nebbi Magisterial area.

"Survivors of GBV should not wait years for justice. The Justice For Her project institutionalizes daily GBV hearings, ensuring timely and fair case resolution. Utilize the three Cs for justice: Cooperation, Coordination, and Communication to eliminate case backlog," said Dr Katja, head of the Austrian Embassy and Development Cooperation Office in Uganda.

Dr Katja cited the case of an eight-year-old girl from Arua who reportedly endured a long struggle for justice, only to lose her life, calling it "heartbreaking."

"The Justice For Her project ensures survivors are heard and cases are resolved without delay. No more waiting. No more impunity," she added.

With support from the Austrian Development Agency and UN Women Uganda, the project will fast-track GBV case disposal in Masaka, Gulu, and Nebbi.

"Timely justice is a right, not a privilege," Dr Katja emphasized.

Ms Natacha Butorac, Programme Specialist for Women, Peace, and Security at UN Women, underscored the impact of delays in GBV cases, stating that justice delayed is justice denied.

"GBV cases in Uganda take an average of 919 days to resolve. The Justice For Her project will fast-track GBV case disposal and improve survivor-centered approaches. If you want to go far, go together," she said.

She stressed the need for collective effort in tackling GBV and reiterated that the project will help reduce case backlog, enhance victim support, and improve legal outcomes for survivors.

"It's a step closer to justice for all," Ms Butorac added.

Before the official launch, a high-level Inception meeting was held last week, during which Dr Katja highlighted the project's innovativeness, particularly the institutionalization of daily GBV hearings in selected High Court Circuits.

At a stakeholder engagement, Principal Judge Flavian Zeija chaired a high-level meeting at the Court of Appeal in Kampala on the Judiciary's time-share fast-track mechanism for GBV cases.

With support from the Austrian Development Agency and in partnership with UN Women, the Judiciary is set to implement the Justice For Her project in the High Court Circuits of Masaka and Gulu.

The development of the project involved extensive collaboration with key government institutions, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Uganda Police Force, the Justice Law and Order Secretariat, and the Judicial Training Institute, among others.

The project aims to enhance the Judiciary's capacity to identify, prioritize, allocate, and expeditiously handle GBV cases while utilizing information technology for case management.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Yvonne Katja Kerschbaumer, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Ms Adekemi Ndieli, a cross-section of judicial officers, senior administrators from the Judiciary led by Permanent Secretary Dr. Pius Bigirimana, and other key stakeholders in the justice chain.

The engagement was moderated by the Judiciary Public Relations Officer, James Ereemye.