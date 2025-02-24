Malawi: Food Lovers Market At Gateway Mall in Lilongwe Announces Closure Amid Economic Challenges

24 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

OneStep Trading (Pty) Ltd, the operators of the Food Lovers Market franchise at Gateway Mall, have announced the closure of the business due to economic challenges.

In a statement addressed to suppliers, the company cited severe foreign exchange shortages and declining consumer disposable income as major factors behind the decision. Despite efforts to sustain operations, the business had been incurring significant financial losses at an unsustainable rate, leading shareholders to pass a resolution to wind down operations in an orderly manner.

The company assured stakeholders that directors and management are committed to a structured and responsible closure process, with a focus on protecting the interests of suppliers and stakeholders. They have pledged to engage with suppliers individually to discuss outstanding obligations and viable solutions during this transition.

"We appreciate the support and partnership you have provided over the years and deeply regret the impact this closure may have on your business," the statement read.

Food Lovers Market was a key grocery store in Gateway Mall, known for providing fresh produce and quality food products. Its closure highlights the ongoing challenges businesses are facing in Malawi's economic environment.

For further inquiries, the company has advised stakeholders to reach out to its representatives, Mr. Bukhosi Sibanda and Mr. Lloyd Malola, for discussions on the way forward.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.