Uganda: Shs1.82trillion Lost to Economic Crimes in 2024-Police

24 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

The police annual crime report has indicated that shs1.82 trillion was lost to economic crimes in the year 2024.

Speaking on Monday, CID deputy director, Beata Chelimo said the money was lost through embezzlement, corruption, and bank-related crimes, among other fraudulent activities.

She added that this amount was lost in 13,132 economic crime cases reported in 2024, indicating a 1.6% increase from the 12,000 reported the previous year in 2023.

Police also reported that a total of 218,715 criminal cases were reported in 2024, 14,425 of which were sexual offenses, 1,473 cases involving domestic violence, 29,580 assault-related, and 61,529 were theft-related incidents.

The report paints a grim picture of the monies lost to economic crimes.

