Uganda: Museveni to Visit Ibanda for PDM Evaluation

President Museveni will visit Ibanda District on February 25, 2025, as part of his ongoing tour to assess the impact and implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The visit aims to provide the President with firsthand insights into the program's success and challenges at the local level.

During the tour, President Museveni will meet a successful farmer in Kagongo Division, Ibanda Municipality, who has benefitted significantly from the PDM.

He will also engage with local leaders and stakeholders to discuss the district's progress under the initiative.

Thopacu Alfred Owiny, the Presidential Private Secretary, confirmed that the visit would extend to other districts in the region, following Museveni's earlier visits to Eastern Uganda, Busoga, and Kigezi sub-regions.

The PDM, which is designed to promote financial inclusion, increase household incomes, and boost agricultural productivity, has been a key focus in the President's regional development efforts.

The President's visit to Ibanda is expected to highlight the program's successes while addressing any challenges encountered by its beneficiaries.