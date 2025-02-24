Uganda: Strictly Soul Returns With an Unmissable Night of R&b Vibes

Strictly Soul is set to be back for its first edition of 2025, promising a night of smooth tunes, nostalgia, and feel-good energy.

And to elevate the experience, Johnnie Walker, the world's most iconic whisky, is back as the ultimate beverage partner, because great music deserves a great drink.

Slated for this Thursday, February 27 at 1420 in Bugolobi, the highly anticipated event promises to deliver the ultimate R&B experience for fans, with timeless classics and new-school anthems.

From Brandy to Beyoncé, TLC to T-Pain, or even Mary J. Blige to SZA, Strictly Soul is a celebration of the genre that defined generations.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of '90s slow jams, or a lover of modern R&B bangers, this event is designed to take you on a journey through the greatest hits of the past and present.

Headlining the night will be Deejay Anselm and DJ Bryan, a powerhouse lineup guaranteed to keep the energy high.

Adding even more heat to the night, international sensation DJ Akio will be on the decks, bringing his signature style and unmatched vibe to Kampala.

With a mix of nostalgic throwbacks and today's biggest R&B hits, the dance floor is set to be a non-stop groove.

And what's a night of great music without the perfect drink to match? Johnnie Walker will ensure that every moment is accompanied with a smooth sip of premium whisky.

Whether you prefer it neat, on the rocks, or as a cocktail, Johnnie Walker has the perfect variant that will complement the soulful beats and electric atmosphere.

Speaking about the event and what attendees should expect, Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager said; "There's something about '90s R&B, it sets the mood, soothes the soul, and takes the blues away. It's a genre that unites music lovers across generations, so we are excited to be part of a platform that brings people together. We have some amazing plans for this particular event, you just have to be there."

With doors opening at 7 PM, music lovers are in for an unforgettable night of singalongs, good vibes, and top-tier entertainment. Tickets to the event are available on quicket.com.