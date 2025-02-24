Uganda: Kampala Toasts to World Margarita Day With Don Julio

Kampala's cocktail lovers came out in full force to celebrate the World Margarita Day in style, at The Alchemist, Bugolobi.

The event, hosted by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)- with Don Julio tequila leading the way, brought together tequila and cocktail enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of mixology, music, and merriment.

One of the highlights of the evening was the interactive Margarita cocktail-making session, led by Preston Okot, a renowned professional mixologist in Kampala.

Lucky guests got a hands-on experience, learning the art of crafting the perfect Margarita cocktail, using shots of Don Julio.

Step by step, Preston guided the audience through the delicate balance of flavours. The Classic Margarita, a true cocktail staple, stole the show. Its simple, yet bold combination of Don Julio tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, and triple sec, served over ice with a salted rim, provided the perfect refreshment for the night.

Guests marvelled at how such a few carefully chosen ingredients could come together to create a drink that is both refreshing and sophisticated.

The excitement was evident as guests sipped on their self-made Margaritas, savouring every drop of their very own craft.

According to Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at UBL, the tequila culture in Uganda has grown tremendously in recent years, shifting from just being a party shot, to a sophisticated and appreciated spirit.

"Bringing the World Margarita Day celebrations to The Alchemist has been a truly beautiful experience. Seeing guests come together, mix their own drinks, and celebrate with Don Julio has been incredible. This particular occasion is quite special, because we're toasting to one of the world's most revered cocktails- The Margarita. I am glad that attendees have acquired first-hand knowledge on how to make their own Margaritas using Don Julio Tequila," he said.

For those who preferred to sit back and relax, DJ Marvo kept the party alive with an incredible selection of beats, as revelers soaked in the soft ambiance while enjoying their cocktails.

Meanwhile, football enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling Premier League match, which played on the giant screens, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Celebrated every year on February 22, World Margarita Day is an occasion that brings together cocktail lovers across the world to honour one of the most beloved drinks in cocktail history.

Whether enjoyed in classic form, or with a unique twist, the Margarita remains a symbol of celebration and good times. This year, Kampala embraced the spirit of the day in style, making it one for the books.