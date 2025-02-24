Kenya: Waititu Seeks Bond Pending Appeal Against Graft Conviction

Nairobi — Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and contractor Charles Chege have applied for bond pending appeal after their conviction and sentencing in a corruption case.

Through lawyers Samson Nyamberi, Danstan Omari, and John Swaka, Waititu told Justice Ruth Njuguna that their appeal has a high chance of success and urged the court to grant them bail as they challenge the ruling.

The defence argued that the trial court erred, an issue they intend to demonstrate during the appeal hearing. They further cited their clients' medical conditions and assured the court that both had attended trial without fail and were not flight risks.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through prosecuting counsel Victor Owiti, opposed the application, insisting the two should serve their sentences while pursuing the appeal.

The court is set to deliver its ruling on the application on March 3, 2025.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of Ksh 53 million, while Chege was fined Ksh 284 million or jailed for 11 years.