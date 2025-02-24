Kenya: Waititu Seeks Bond Pending Appeal Against Graft Conviction

24 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and contractor Charles Chege have applied for bond pending appeal after their conviction and sentencing in a corruption case.

Through lawyers Samson Nyamberi, Danstan Omari, and John Swaka, Waititu told Justice Ruth Njuguna that their appeal has a high chance of success and urged the court to grant them bail as they challenge the ruling.

The defence argued that the trial court erred, an issue they intend to demonstrate during the appeal hearing. They further cited their clients' medical conditions and assured the court that both had attended trial without fail and were not flight risks.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through prosecuting counsel Victor Owiti, opposed the application, insisting the two should serve their sentences while pursuing the appeal.

The court is set to deliver its ruling on the application on March 3, 2025.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of Ksh 53 million, while Chege was fined Ksh 284 million or jailed for 11 years.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.