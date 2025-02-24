Kenya: Police Detain Two Suspects After Missing British Businessman's Body Found in Makueni

24 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police have detained two suspects, including a taxi driver and a club waiter, as investigations intensify into the murder of British businessman Campbell Scott, whose body was discovered in a forest in Makueni.

Scott, 58, was reported missing on February 17 after walking out of the JW Marriott Hotel in Westlands, where he was attending a three-day business workshop. His body was found stuffed in a sack in Makongo Forest, along the Wote-Machakos road, and taken to the Makueni County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Scott was last seen at a club in Westlands before he vanished. CCTV footage captured him leaving the JW Marriott Hotel with a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans before boarding a vehicle. Investigators traced and detained the taxi driver who ferried him that night, as well as a waiter from the club.

Scott's decomposing body was discovered by a local herder on Saturday, February 22. His hands and legs were bound with a green nylon rope, leading police to suspect he was murdered elsewhere and dumped in the remote location, approximately 110 kilometers southeast of Nairobi.

Authorities say preliminary findings show Scott had visited multiple establishments in Westlands, including a well-known gay bar. Police are now piecing together his last movements and interactions before his disappearance. At least six individuals, including hotel staff and security personnel, have recorded statements as part of the investigation.

Scott, a senior director at data analytics company FICO, had traveled to Nairobi for a business meeting with officials from the UK, US, and several African countries. His company confirmed his trip and expressed condolences to his family.

The UK High Commission in Nairobi is working with local authorities to assist in the investigation, while the Foreign Office in London has assured support for Scott's family.

The remains of the businessman are expected to be moved to Nairobi for an autopsy to determine the cause of death as detectives continue interrogating the detained suspects.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.