Uganda Breweries Donates Investments Worth Shs30m to Empower Luzira Youth and Women

Port Bell — Uganda Breweries has today donated items worth UGX 30M to the Luzira Youth and Women community. The donation includes 400 plastic chairs, 10 tables, 2 portable mini-sound systems, and 4-fifty-seater tents which will serve as revenue-generating assets through hire towards community development initiatives.

While handing over the items to the Youth and Women community in Luzira, Uganda Breweries Corporate Relations Director, Sheila Sabune, emphasized that this initiative represents a sustainable approach to corporate social responsibility. She highlighted that, rather than relying solely on UBL for support, the recipients will have the opportunity to use these assets as a social enterprise--generating income and funding their other community activities as well as use them for their own events.

"This initiative fits within this ongoing Spirit of Progress Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) action plan; that envisions fostering positive societal impact that includes championing inclusion and diversity across the value-chain", she added.

Over the past year, the country's GDP indicates the economy grew by 6.1% driven by the services sector according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

By equipping the Luzira community with revenue-generating assets, Uganda Breweries is directly addressing the socio-economic gaps that are faced by youth and women while empowering them to compete in the service industry. This is a more sustainable approach to corporate social responsibility where the donation Additionally, the women and youth will use the assets for many of their own activities, such as sports and women group engagements, instead of hiring at a cost.

While receiving the donation, Luzira Woman Representative Luzira expressed their gratitude towards Uganda Breweries and urged the community to support one another.

'Thank you, Uganda Breweries, for demonstrating that you truly care about the communities in Luzira. You are showing leadership in how companies can partner with the communities in which they operate,' Said councillor Willy Turinawe (LC3 Councillor Luzira 3) & Fatuma Naigaga (Woman Councillor Luzira) in their joint statement.