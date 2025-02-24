Nigeria: Adeleke Shuns AGF's Advice, Insists Osun LG Poll Holds Today

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that the local government election in the state will hold today as scheduled.

The governor's directive came after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, appealed to the governor to suspend the February 22 poll.

On Thursday, Fagbemi said the ousted local government chairpersons must be reinstated since the Court of Appeal had dismissed the judgement of the lower court that sacked them.

But in a statement on Friday, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke's spokesperson, said democracy was hinged on the rule of law and that nobody could assume the authority of the courts.

"My advice to all parties, including local and national stakeholders, is to abide by democratic norms.

"As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help.

"Election is going to hold and the outcome will be a fast-tracked development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a division of the Osun State High Court holden at Ilesa, on Friday declared the offices of chairmen and councillors in the state vacant.

The Peoples Democratic Party brought the action against the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, seeking an order of the court recognising the existing vacancies across all the 30 local government areas of Osun State.

The party also sought an order directing, mandating and compelling the commission to fill the vacancies across the 30 local government areas of Osun State through a democratic process by proceeding to conduct the local government election already scheduled by the defendants for February 22, 2025.

The PDP also prayed the court for an order directing, mandating and compelling all the security agencies comprising of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Security Service (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Amotekun corps, vigilante groups etc to provide adequate security and maintain peace and order before, during and after the local government election on Saturday.

Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe granted the orders as prayed by the claimant.

Weekend Trust reports that violence broke out at some local government secretariats in Osun on Monday after supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the Peoples Democratic Party clashed.

Bullets were fired during the clash as many residents scampered for safety, with at least six persons shot dead.